Thousands of students check in during UW-La Crosse's Move-In day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - "Here we are."

It may have been a challenge opening the door to her new room.

"There we go"

But freshman Taryn Long is ready for college life.

"It's going to be a big adjustment."

Across the hall, freshman Maddy Kegel is all moved in with the help of her family.

"Welcome to my dorm, we've been here for three hours, and we're almost done."

Even her dogs get to join in on the excitement.

"We have our dogs because we couldn't find the dog sitter, so they got to come along."

Both freshman have lofted their beds to make the most of the limited space they have.

"We had to loft the beds ourselves which took a while," said Kegel.

"We're just out of space," said UWL's Assistant Director of Residence Life Lisa Weston.

She says they've had to make some adjustments to accommodate the increasing number of students on campus.

"When it opened eight years ago Eagle Hall was designed to house 500 people, since its second year of opening we've had 750 people in there."

To help this, 42 students are in triple rooms, designed for two students, and 100 are in larger rooms that fit four students.

To make the most of their space, both Maddy and Taryn brought plenty of storage bins and shelves.

"Definitely Recommend lots of bins if you're going to college," added Kegel.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.