Thousands of feet of Fort McCoy rail tracks being replaced in second year of upgrades

Crew workers with the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant (MCAAP) of McAlester, Okla., work on a section of rail on the cantonment area July 30, 2019, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of a two-year project to improve more than 8 miles of rail lines at Fort McCoy with new composite railroad ties and new 136-pound rails. MCAAP crews began work on the project in 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WKBT) - Fort McCoy officials say the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant from Oklahoma will be finishing upgrades to their rail infrastructure as the project continues into its second year.

They say work south of Highway 21 is already finished, and that the replacement of roughly eight-miles of track in the cantonment area began in July and will be completed by the end of October at the latest.

The project includes completely replacing all ties and changing rail tracks so they are in line with heavier industry standards, according to officials. They say the project will improve the capabilities of the railway.

The fort has been able to continue transporting vehicles and equipment during construction, according to officials.

Fort officials say railways have been an important part of the post's mission over 110 years, and continues to be the main mode of transportation there.

