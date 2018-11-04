There's still fun to be had at fundraiser tonight
BRICE PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKBT) - Angry's Way Out restaurant in Brice Prairie, Wisconsin, is hosting a fundraiser for first responders Saturday.
There was a Chili Cook-Off, a silent auction, and organizers say a D.J. will be keeping the party going through the night.
The money raised by the event will help Brice Prairie First Responders upgrade their water rescue equipment, such as their 'banana boat'.
"We're doing the boat, but there's a lot of equipment that goes with that too. Just having a boat is the first step, but you have to have the training that goes with that, and the equipment, so that you can provide that care immediately before you've even brought people back to shore," said Chris O’Hearn, the service director for the Brice Prairie EMD and Rescue.
The fundraiser continues until midnight.
To donate to the first responders go to www.bpfr.org.
