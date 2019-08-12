There's something for everyone during Fun Daze
BANGOR, Wis. (WBKT) - Sunday's Fun Daze Parade was part of the final day of this weekend's festivities in Bangor.
The parade brought about 75 groups through the village.
There were businesses, bands and area organizations including the Lions Club, which hosts Fun Daze.
Tom Filla, the treasurer for the Bangor Lions Club, said along with the parade, events like Duck Races, a car show and the Little Miss Bangor Dance make Fun Daze a community-wide celebration.
"Number of people: well probably the whole town eventually gets here, so I'm sure we probably get in the one-two thousand people range," said Filla.
Filla said Fun Daze raises about three quarters of the club's annual budget. He said about $25,000 dollars is spent by the organization every year to help the community.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- 8 days after incident, La Crosse police shooting suspect remains hospitalized
- If you've been swimming in pools or area waterways, you may want to listen to this doctor's advice
- Irishfest celebrations in La Crosse may have broken attendance records
- There's something for everyone during Fun Daze
- Winona Health remembers big move, an important part of its 125 year history
- Nearly $1.5 million project helping local church serve community
- Curtis Bolton, Allen Lazard look to impress during Packers training camp
- Sheriff's Office to use social media to deter OWI arrests
- Vikings acquire kicker Kaare Vedvik from Ravens
- Minor, Rangers edge Brewers 1-0