There's something for everyone during Fun Daze

BANGOR, Wis. (WBKT) - Sunday's Fun Daze Parade was part of the final day of this weekend's festivities in Bangor.

The parade brought about 75 groups through the village.

There were businesses, bands and area organizations including the Lions Club, which hosts Fun Daze.

Tom Filla, the treasurer for the Bangor Lions Club, said along with the parade, events like Duck Races, a car show and the Little Miss Bangor Dance make Fun Daze a community-wide celebration.

"Number of people: well probably the whole town eventually gets here, so I'm sure we probably get in the one-two thousand people range," said Filla.

Filla said Fun Daze raises about three quarters of the club's annual budget. He said about $25,000 dollars is spent by the organization every year to help the community.

