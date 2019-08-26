The times are 'a changing and so is Great River Folk Fest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - The 44th annual Great River Folk Fest wrapped up with a final concert at four Sunday afternoon.

The fest started on Friday with open mic sessions and plenty of musical performances at two stages.

There were also educational workshops over the weekend, including beat boxing lessons for Twin Cities performer Heatbox.

Dave Schipper, the Great River Folk Fest chair, said new acts, like aerial acrobatics from Viroqua's Bricolage Cirkus, help the fest bring the community together.

"It was amazing. They put up this big tripod, and they had these girls flipping with ribbons and jumping up and over and through things. It was incredible," said Schipper.

$5 coupons were given away this year to help encourage new customers to visit the craft area.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.