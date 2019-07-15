Three Rivers Roleo amateur tournament tests competitors' quick feet

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Three Rivers Roleo amateur tournament was held at the Great River Landing in Onalaska on Sunday.

The professional tournament was held Satuday and featured around 30 rollers from five different states competing for $5,000.

The amateur tournament included 45 competitors age 17 and under.

The tournament's director, Katie Burke, said the sport was created around 100 years ago by saw mill workers, including those in our area.

"This [area] used to be a saw mill, and there were five saw mills within this short area of the black river. . . . They used to have the log drives. The different camps would say, 'I bet I can beat you,' as they're camping at the end," said Burke.

If you missed the pro-tournament, Livi Pappadopoulos held on to her title.

You can see an interview with her here: https://www.news8000.com/sports/log-rolling-champ-livi-pappadopoulos-aims-to-defend-title-in-own-backyard/1094723600.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.