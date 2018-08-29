The 'story' behind the deer photo

COON VALLEY, Wis (WKBT) - The worst of times tends to bring out the best in people, especially in our area.

After the devastating flooding that stretched across the region Monday night into Tuesday, there are many stories of neighbors helping neighbors. And some stories of people helping animals.

A picture of what appeared to be a deer that was killed from the flood waters was shared multiple times after we posted it to Facebook early Tuesday.

According to Jay Olson, his neighbors in Spring Coulee near Coon Valley, Bryce and Linda Pederson, pulled the deer out of the water and mud Tuesday morning.

Jay said the buck was resting in the photo after he had been fighting all day.

Jay says when he went to go check on him Tuesday evening, the buck had made its way back into the woods.

