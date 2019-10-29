News

The Salvation Army: Bell ringers needed for Red Kettle Campaign

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 11:21 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 11:21 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to kick-off their Red Kettle Campaign, and they need you're help!

The annual campaign relies on volunteers to fill bell-ringing shifts in 23 different locations around La Crosse County.

Bell-ringers raise approximately one-third of The Salvation Army's annual budget.

Last year The Salvation Army surpassed their campaign's goal, raising $36,000 more than the previous year's total.

2019's goal is to reach $850,000, and the Salvation Army needs more volunteers to make this happen.

Each bell-ringing shift last about two hours. You can sign-up by visiting the website registertoring.com, the La Crosse Salvation Army website, or by contacting the Salvation Army at (608) 782-6126.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars