The Salvation Army: Bell ringers needed for Red Kettle Campaign

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to kick-off their Red Kettle Campaign, and they need you're help!

The annual campaign relies on volunteers to fill bell-ringing shifts in 23 different locations around La Crosse County.

Bell-ringers raise approximately one-third of The Salvation Army's annual budget.

Last year The Salvation Army surpassed their campaign's goal, raising $36,000 more than the previous year's total.

2019's goal is to reach $850,000, and the Salvation Army needs more volunteers to make this happen.

Each bell-ringing shift last about two hours. You can sign-up by visiting the website registertoring.com, the La Crosse Salvation Army website, or by contacting the Salvation Army at (608) 782-6126.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.