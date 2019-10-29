The Salvation Army: Bell ringers needed for Red Kettle Campaign
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Salvation Army is getting ready to kick-off their Red Kettle Campaign, and they need you're help!
The annual campaign relies on volunteers to fill bell-ringing shifts in 23 different locations around La Crosse County.
Bell-ringers raise approximately one-third of The Salvation Army's annual budget.
Last year The Salvation Army surpassed their campaign's goal, raising $36,000 more than the previous year's total.
2019's goal is to reach $850,000, and the Salvation Army needs more volunteers to make this happen.
Each bell-ringing shift last about two hours. You can sign-up by visiting the website registertoring.com, the La Crosse Salvation Army website, or by contacting the Salvation Army at (608) 782-6126.
