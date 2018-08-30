The region rallies to help flood victims

Top Videos
-
- La Crosse's first distillery to open tomorrow evening
- Central High School hosts its opening day ceremony to celebrate the new year
- Herberger's closes its doors today
- ALICE report suggests a third of La Crosse households struggle financially
- Ambulance service works with local agencies to reach those in need
Latest News
- UW-La Crosse and De Soto High School football teams join together to help flood victims
- Local Facebook group helps victims of flooding
- More than a third of La Crosse County families struggling financially
- La Crosse Distilling Company set to open
- Herberger's holding final sales in La Crosse
- Minnesota Sand takes mining ban to Supreme Court
- La Crosse School District teachers, staff celebrate beginning of new school year
- Flooding creating problems for area car owners
- Ex-Wisconsin inmate sues over shackles during childbirth
- 8-year-old dies after he was hit in head with baseball