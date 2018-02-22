The Pump House brings back the Herons of La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Heron statues from the Pump House public art project "Herons of La Crosse" are making a comeback for an anniversary celebration.
The 6-foot-tall sculptures were originally displayed in 2008 and are an original work of art created by local, regional, and national artists, according to a news release.
The Pump House, in partnership with Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. and Explore La Crosse, would like to make them available again this summer with a "flock" exhibition of over 20 artistic birds opening this spring in downtown. Organizers are asking the community to chip in to bring the "Herons of La Crosse" back to the area. The Herons are currently being stored at Central States Warehouse but need paint, structural and other repairs to get them ready for summer 2018.
Area businesses, organizations and families sponsored individual herons when the project first began in 2004 and regional artists decorated them to reflect their sponsorship and the community.
"The Herons of La Crosse project was a great example of cooperation among artists, businesses and community leaders but we need the community's support to keep it rolling" said Toni Asher, executive director of the Pump House Regional Arts Center.
The public can contribute at https://www.gofundme.com/herons toward the fundraising goal of $10,000. The Pump House is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization; donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.
Pledge $5 or more
Good vibes for being a public art supporter
Pledge $25 or more
Digital "Thank You" Gif sent to your email
Pledge $50 or more
Limited edition Bronze Heron poster signed by project sculpture fabricator, Dave Oswald
Pledge $100 or more
Your name printed in Official Heron Birding Brochure & Map
Pledge $250 or more
Heron print on canvas taken by La Crosse area Photographer Bob Good
Pledge $500 or more
Your sponsorship acknowledged on the heron sculpture of your choice (subject to availability)
Top Videos
Latest News
- Veterans bring first-hand experience to Kenosha students
- Husband faces drug charges after wife's death
- Gun expert explains uses, misconceptions about AR-15s
- Child credit, sales tax holiday OK'd by Wisconsin Assembly
- Wisconsin dairy says owner among Indiana plane crash victims
- Walker tax cut, Lincoln Hills closure plan in jeopardy
- Some Wisconsin residents still stranded by high waters
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bill that could revoke licenses of repeat drunk drivers
- News 8 Sports Round Up - February 24, 2018
- Wisconsin sees increase in respiratory illnesses