The main highway going through Fountain City will be closed for nearly a month

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WBKT) - Fountain City is repairing and replacing sewer and water lines on its north side until around July 3.

During the repairs, State Highway 35 will be closed to all through traffic near the Army Corps of Engineers building.

The city says the closure is needed to repair sewer lines that are "very old" and "in bad shape”.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends a detour taking four highways to go around closure. Coming from the north, the detour requires taking WIS 37 near Alma up to Mondovi, getting on WIS 10, coming down on WIS 93 at Eleva and then taking WIS 95 back to WIS 35.

City officials say they understand it's a large inconvenience, but there is no other option to make the needed repairs to utilities.

