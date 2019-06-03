The International Death, Grief and Bereavement Conference begins with workshops

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - People in our area and from around the world have the chance to get some answers to life's tough questions.

Workshops were held at UW-La Crosse in preparation for the International Death, Grief and Bereavement Conference.

Events started with a breakfast early Sunday morning and featured speakers and activities to teach people about this year's theme: hospice and the arts.

Gerry Cox, a professor emeritus in sociology at UW-L and an event leader, said things like journaling, poetry, and drawing can help people deal with death and dying.

"I think the deceased would want us to live our lives fully, so part of our strategy is to try to help people learn to live with the death. You don't get over dying. You don't get over your grief. You just learn to live with it," said Cox.

The International Death, Grief and Bereavement Conference starts Monday and goes until Wednesday.

You can find a program schedule at uwlax.edu/conted/dgb.

