The idea for a La Crosse Area Metropolitan Sewerage District falls apart

LA CROSSE, Wis.(WKBT) - After encountering issues over a Sewer Service Agreement with La Crosse, the city of Onalaska unanimously withdraws its request for a Metropolitan Sewerage District, also called the LAMSD.

Municipalities across the State of Wisconsin are experiencing budgeting restraints for wastewater treatment services.

The city of Onalaska passed a Resolution to create the L-A-M-S-D district.

This district would have been used as a regional service, allowing multiple cities in our area to pool resources.

But La Crosse's Mayor, Tim Kabat wanted Onalaska to pay an additional service fee, which Onalaska said puts too much financial stress on its residents.

"Unfortunately this is the end of the metropolitan sewer district. I can think of no better way for us to get together and collaborate than this, and the mayor seems to stonewall us, at least with this, every step of the way," says Onalaska Mayor Joe Chilsen.



A sewer service agreement still needs to be reached between Onalaska and La Crosse, when a decision will be reached isn't known.



