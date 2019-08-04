The Good Fight shows community good they do for third anniversary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Good Fight held an event celebrating three years of serving young people in the community on Saturday.

There was a boxing demo, a book bag giveaway and Mayor Tim Kabat stopped by.

The MTU showed off one of their new buses at the event and provided three free youth passes for The Good Fight students.

The Good Fight's executive director, Isaiah Thomas, said the organization limits the number of students they serve to better meet their needs.

"You have this need, and I've gotten to know you. We've gotten to build trust, and now I'm able to meet the need—whether that's academic challenges, behavioral or social challenges. I know you, you know me. We respect each other, and how can we now build towards your success?" said Thomas.

The Good Fight helps at risk and disadvantaged kids from 10 to 18 years old build life skills and meet career and education goals.

