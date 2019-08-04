The Big Latch On unites breastfeeding mothers around the world

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday breastfeeding mother fed their babies at the same time as part of the Big Latch On in Myrick Park in La Crosse.

The event was one of hundreds around the world supporting breastfeeding.

The chair of the Western Wisconsin Breast Feeding Coalition, Abbie Loos, said breastfeeding has emotional and physical benefits for a mother and child.

She said breaking down the stigma around breastfeeding is one goal of the event. The event can also help breast-feeding mothers support each other, according to Loos.

"Breastfeeding isn't always easy. There's a lot of struggles that go into it, and one of the awesome things that can happen at this event is moms can network and talk to each other and just say, 'Yeah, I struggled too,' or, 'I'm struggling with this,' whether it's [going]back to work or a tongue tie," said Loos.

Loos hopes the event will be able to break last year's record of 60,000 participating mothers around the world.

