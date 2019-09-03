TGI Fridays Onalaska closes permanently
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - TGI Fridays closed its doors for the last time Monday night.
An employee at the restaurant in Onalaska confirmed the closing over the phone to News 8 last night.
TGI Fridays corporate office has not responded to our request for comment.
Five locations remain in Wisconsin, according to the company website. One in Appleton, Madison and three in the Milwaukee area. The Onalaska location is still listed.
