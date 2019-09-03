News

TGI Fridays Onalaska closes permanently

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 03:26 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:26 PM CDT

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - TGI Fridays closed its doors for the last time Monday night.

An employee at the restaurant in Onalaska confirmed the closing over the phone to News 8 last night.

TGI Fridays corporate office has not responded to our request for comment.

Five locations remain in Wisconsin, according to the company website. One in Appleton, Madison and three in the Milwaukee area. The Onalaska location is still listed.

 

