Temporary teaching permit aims to fill need for substitute teachers

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- - Prior to last summer, a substitute teacher had to have some background in education.

New legislation gives anyone with an associate degree or bachelor's degree the option to take a two-day training class to prepare themselves for the challenges of the classroom.

Organizers said there is a shortage of teachers in general across the state.

"Our pool of teachers in general has gotten smaller," said Fayme Evenson, instructional services director with the Cooperative Educational Service Agency.

She said the new legislation is making it easier to fill empty positions.

"This training sets them up to be able to apply for a three-year substitute teaching permit," Evenson said.

CESA instructional services director Kaye Hendrickson said it gives all degree backgrounds a chance to teach.

"This license is for anyone who does not have a degree in education," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said the legislation adds to the pool of candidates for districts looking for subs.

"We know there are good people out there who want to serve kids," Hendrickson said. "Let's figure out a successful pathway to get them."

Evenson said many communities have had difficulty finding candidates.

"When we would post positions 10 or 12 years ago, for an English or an English position in middle school, we would have upwards of 20 to 30 candidates," Evenson said. "Now, we are lucky if we get three, and that's licensed teachers."

At Thursday's training, people from different backgrounds learned how to fill the need.

"It's just an experience for them to get their foot into the doors of the schools they want to serve," Hendrickson said.

Evenson said they teach a variety of things to future educators.

"(Everything from) professionalism to how should you dress and the very basic things like that and school safety," Evenson said. "Student safety is No. 1."

Hendrickson said the program helps more people influence a child's life.

"It's so inspiring to see people want to serve kids," Hendrickson said.