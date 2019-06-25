Temporary street closure on south side La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Concrete work is scheduled, beginning today and continuing daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Broadview Place, from 33rd Street South to 29th Court in La Crosse.

The road will be closed to through traffic as will the sidewalk and trail crossing.

This project needs to be completed in advance of street reconstruction.

The City of La Crosse Street Department said weather permitting, the project should be completed by Friday, June 28.

For more information, contact the City of La Crosse Street Department at 608-789-7340.

