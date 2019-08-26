Temporary lane closures on Rose Street will cause delays

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Temporary lane closures are scheduled to begin Tuesday, August 27 at 9 a.m. on Rose Street between Clinton and Gillette Streets.

Both inside lanes and the center median of Rose Street will be closed. Motorists will be restricted to one lane in both directions.

The lane closures should last through Friday and the median may remain closed through the weekend, according to the City of La Crosse Utilities office.

Contact the Utilities office with questions at 608-789-7536.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.