Temporary lane closure on Copeland Avenue next week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Beginning Monday at 9 a.m. one of the southbound lanes on Copeland Avenue will be closed for Utility repairs.

The closure will run from Monitor Street to Buchner Place and is expected to last through Friday, September 20.

Motorists can expect large machinery, deep holes and workers. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect delays in the area.

Contact the City of La Crosse Utilities office with questions at 608-789-7536.

