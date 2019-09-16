Temporary intersection closure in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A road construction project will force some detours in our area.

The East Avenue and Troy Street intersection is closed starting Monday.

The closure was needed so crews can do utility work.

Signs for a detour are posted and the road is scheduled to reopen October 4th.

