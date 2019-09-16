News

Temporary intersection closure in Onalaska

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 05:31 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:03 PM CDT

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A road construction project will force some detours in our area.

The East Avenue and Troy Street intersection is closed starting Monday.

The closure was needed  so crews can do utility work.    

Signs for a detour are posted and the road is scheduled to reopen October 4th.

