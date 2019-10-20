Teen Car Control Clinic provides road safety education in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - More than 3,000 teens were involved in fatal crashes in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A free car clinic today in La Crosse is hoping education will help reduce those numbers.
Gundersen Health System's Teen Car Control Clinic trains teens for real-life road experiences, like unexpected lane changes and how to brake properly.
The two-day clinic wrapped up Sunday at Gundersen Health System's La Crosse campus.
One young driver says the practice will help him for a lifetime.
"It's really fun and you learn to be a better driver, because it's not drugs or alcohol or anything else that causes the most teen deaths, it's inexperience behind the wheel, so just getting more experience is really helpful," said clinic participant Michael Ilfrey.
The teen drivers had classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction.
