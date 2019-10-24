Teal Pumpkin Project helps make Halloween fun for all

News

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Halloween will be here soon and people can make sure that Halloween is a treat for all area kids.

The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages people to put a teal pumpkin outside their home to show that they have treats that are safe for kids with allergies.

That can include giving out non-food treats or other allergy safe options like glow sticks, crayons or bouncy balls.

One in 13 kids have a food allergy.

