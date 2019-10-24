Teal Pumpkin Project helps make Halloween fun for all
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Halloween will be here soon and people can make sure that Halloween is a treat for all area kids.
The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages people to put a teal pumpkin outside their home to show that they have treats that are safe for kids with allergies.
That can include giving out non-food treats or other allergy safe options like glow sticks, crayons or bouncy balls.
One in 13 kids have a food allergy.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- UW System president to retire
- Authorities investigating Crawford County shooting
- Long-time Vermont battery producer moving to Wisconsin
- Six-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver
- Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him
- Sheriff's deputy burned in crash that killed girl
- Judge declares mistrial in Janesville murder case
- Winter Farmers Market starts next weekend
- 'BOO-seum' opens at Children's Museum of La Crosse
- Volunteers build new bridge in Hixon Forest