Teachers on average pay more than 400 dollars out of pocket for classrooms, per study

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Fourth Grade Teacher Mindy Carlisle reads a book to her class every day.

"We're keeping track of them on these pink boards. The thinking of it is how can kids be good writers if they don't hear good stories?"

But the book the kids hear every day more often than not is supplied by Mindy.

"Our teachers were given $350 for books, but as you can see from our library it's a lot more expansive than that. I spend a lot of money on books so kids that don't have books at home can have access to them at my library."

But it's not just books, school supplies for students who couldn't bring their own, decorations, and visual learning guides all have a cost.

"It's really easy to spend $500 to $1,000 a year out of your own pocket."

"There is always a need,"said Eagle Bluff Elementary Principal Todd Saner.

"Whatever we can do to bolster our funding is certainly to the advantage of our students and our families," added Saner.

"There's no surprise that we're not well-paid, and a lot of young teachers are struggling to make ends meet on their own, so any little helps," added Carlisle.

The class finished their book today, and for now finding tomorrow's book will be up to Mindy's budget.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.