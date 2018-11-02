Teacher says she didn't know wearing blackface was offensive
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A teacher in an Iowa district that has been criticized for discriminating against minorities says she regrets wearing blackface for a Halloween costume and that she didn't know it is offensive.
The Davenport school district has said it's investigating teacher Megan Luloff , who wore the makeup for her costume when she attended an Oct. 19 party unconnected to her job.
Her attorney said in a letter Wednesday that Luloff had never heard the term blackface, didn't know its history or "how hurtful it is to all African-Americans." The letter also says Luloff regrets her actions.
A district spokeswoman Thursday would confirm only that Luloff remains employed.
The district is under state supervision because a disproportionate number of minority students have been identified for special education and subjected to discipline.
