Tapping of the Golden Keg brings crowds to Oktoberfest grounds in La Crosse

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 05:59 PM CDT

The Golden Keg is tapped

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest celebrations are continuing in La Crosse.

The Golden Keg was tapped late this morning at the south side festgrounds.

City Brewery Brewmaster Randy Hughes once again helped pour beer from the Keg.

Hughes was joined by hundreds of people, the 2018 and 2019 Oktoberfest Royal families, and community leaders for the event.

