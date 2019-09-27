Tapping of the Golden Keg brings crowds to Oktoberfest grounds in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Oktoberfest celebrations are continuing in La Crosse.
The Golden Keg was tapped late this morning at the south side festgrounds.
City Brewery Brewmaster Randy Hughes once again helped pour beer from the Keg.
Hughes was joined by hundreds of people, the 2018 and 2019 Oktoberfest Royal families, and community leaders for the event.
