Taking Flight in Prairie du Chien

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. - "We are on the Mississippi Flyway. Mississippi flyway is a migration route. We have our birds that are already here that will be nesting within the next couple of weeks", says retired conservation warden Dennis Kirschbaum.

Kirschbaum is a bald eagle ambassador of sorts in Prairie du Chien.

A prime spot to watch the birds.

Kirschbaum says, "People can come and see the birds and see them in a natural setting. Where there is nothing artificial about this.This is all natural."

This coming weekend is Prairie du Chien's "Bald Eagle Appreciation Days", where visitors won't be disappointed.

Kirschbaum explains, "When I first got here in 1977 we maybe had one or two nests in the area. And now we've got 40 or 50 nests that are really close and available for people to see".

Watching these eagles soaring, sometimes diving head first at 100 mph got me thinking, there may be only one other thing in Prairie du Chien that comes close to flying like these eagles.

"They said his name last night and they said Prairie Du Chien!" Bobbie Jo Wielepski, the General Manager of the Country Inn and Suites was talking about Olympic Skeleton Athlete Matt Antoine.

As we sat on a bench visiting on Blackhawk Avenue in the historic downtown she explained, "I'm not from around here but it made me beam! So I can imagine the people who've lived here all their life how it made them feel!"

Matt Antoine the Olympic Skeleton Racer has captured the heart of this downtown and it seems to be pumping excitement and new life into the city.

His poster can be seen in any number of downtown shops that Wielepski says are being rediscovered by visitors.

"We also have the coffee shops. The best part are the walk paths and St. Feriole Island. They have brand new walk paths down there and you can go see Villa Louis while you're down there. The Fort Crawford Museum is huge on the history here," Wielepski explains as cars pass by.

But this historic downtown is making a rebound, reinventing itself with new flavors.

"We really don't do fancy coffees, but we take a scoop of ice cream and pour coffee over it!" Joe Cerven and his parents own "The Local Oven."

I'd never thought of ice cream and coffee together. But Cerven poured hot coffee on top of a scoop of maple nut ice cream and it was heavenly, especially on a cold winter day.



Prairie du Chien has an appreciation for things that are old and makes them new again. "The Local Oven" is also known for its "cronuts". A croissant-donut hybrid filled with a layer of flavored cream cheese.

The downtown isn't the only thing making a comeback.

"We are in record level right now," says eagle expert Kirshbaum.

"In Crawford County for example, has over 90 nests right now, which is actually unheard of and we're finding more every year!"

"Bald Eagle Appreciation Days" in Prairie Du Chien - February 23 & 24

Free and Open to the Public

For more information: www.prairieduchien.org