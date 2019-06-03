Take a "family field trip" this summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBKT) - The Children's Museum of La Crosse has expanded their summer hours to allow more time for busy families to play and learn together.

The Museum will offer expanded summer hours from June 1 to Aug. 31 and will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Museum will still continue to be closed Mondays and major holidays (July 4 this summer).

Oliver James, psychologist and author of Love Bombing: Reset Your Child's Emotional Thermostat, reminds us, "Just like adults, kids value experiences more than material goods." He adds "family outings let your kids see another side of you they might rarely see when you're at home: the playful side. Vacations (even "stay-cations" in your own home town) remove us, physically, from our highly pressured everyday lives. They are times when everyone can relax and have fun together."

The Children’s Museum, open since 1999 at 207 5 th Avenue South in historic downtown La Crosse, offers three floors of hands-on exhibits and programming for children ages 1-12 and their adult companions. Regular hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 am to 5 pm, Sundays Noon to 5 pm. Regular admission is $7.50 per person (infants and members free).

Children's Museum of La Crosse 207 5th Ave. S., La Crosse 608-784-2652 www.funmuseum.org

