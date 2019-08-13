Tactical and joint training underway at Volk Field in Camp Douglas

Copyright 2017 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WKBT) - Tactical and joint training occurred at Volk Field in Camp Douglas on August 31.

Around one thousand active duty members from the Air Force, National Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps participated in the exercises. The training used sophisticated aircrafts to replicate modern day air battle scenarios.

"When you combine our facilities, our people, our technology, our range, our air space what you have is the Air national Guard's Premier Counterland Training Center," Colonel David May said.

Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center created these exercises to prepare active duty members for possible missions and threats against the nation.

