Suspect in custody for OUI after crash with injuries in Vernon Co.
HARMONY, Wis. (WBKT) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Harmony, Wisconsin ended with one driver being taken into custody on suspicion of their fourth offense of operating under the influence.
Andrew Sorenson of rural Viroqua, 54, and Zeyda Flores-Castro, 19, of rural Chaseburg collided around 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K when Fores-Castro was not able to stop in time after Sorenson pulled into traffic from a stop sign, according to the statement.
The Sheriff's Office says both parties were injured in the crash, with Sorenson being transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua and Flores-Castro transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Sorenson has also been taken into custody for operating under the influence fourth offense causing injury, operating after revocation, failing to install ignition interlock and bail jumping, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
