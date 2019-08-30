Support system can help students transition to school year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The start of a new school year can offer a lot of opportunity.

But it can create stress for students that have mental health conditions as they go back to school.

Kids with depression often have more symptoms during the school year, according to staff at Mayo Clinic Health System.

Academic and social situations are both factors in creating pressure for kids.

But making sure a support structure is in place can help kids do their best.

"You want to make sure that they have people at school that they feel comfortable talking to, and as parents being able to support them outside of school to talk about some of the pressures that are going on in the school setting," said Mayo Clinic Health System Licensed Clinical Therapist.

Half of all people living with mental illness show signs by age 14.

That's according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.



