Superintendent retiring but still will face state complaint

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A state official says the pending retirement of the Davenport school superintendent won't affect the state complaint against him.

The Iowa Education Department filed the ethics complaint in December 2016 against Superintendent Art Tate, saying the district broke state law by using money in a reserve account to pay for ongoing programming. Davenport officials have said some districts in the state can spend up to $175 more than Davenport per pupil, so the district used reserve funds to make up that difference for its students.

Tate announced at Monday night's school board meeting that he'll retire June 30, 2019. But Darcy Hathaway with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners told the Quad-City Times on Tuesday that Tate's decision won't affect the case. A hearing for Tate is scheduled June 26.

___

Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com