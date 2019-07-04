Superhero Kids races keep kids active in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Kids could join in the activities with the Superhero Kids races Thursday in Riverside Park.

Three races with lengths of a half, quarter and eighth of a mile were offered for kids of all ages.

Kids put on capes and masks to go along with the theme while they ran the race.

This is the fourth year of the races, which replaced the Chileda Classic.

No matter where they finish, all competitors leave the race with something that will last well past the finish line.

"It's really just a time for people to be with their families on the fourth, it's something to do and get active, to bond and to get kids to feel empowered about themselves and have healthy minds and healthy bodies," said Jaclyn Freeberg, Children’s Museum of La Crosse, Programming Coordinator.

More than 200 racers pre-registered for the event.



