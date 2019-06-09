Super-sized slip ‘n slide is a highlight of Mud Assault Run

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) - Fort McCoy held the 7th Army Mud Assault Run at the Whitetail Ridge Ski Area.

The non-competitive run is a 3-mile trek through more than 28 obstacles and mud pits.

There was also a 1-mile children's race for kids less than 13 years old.

Alex Karis, the facility manager for Whitetail Ridge and Pine View Recreation Area, said the main attractions are getting dirty in the mud and getting clean in a super-sized slip ‘n slide

"The slip ‘n slide is our number one seller. People come back all the time for that slip-and-slide, where you can come down the ski hill, get sprayed with that cold water after the long run. . . . A lot of people when they call and sign up say they just love how much mud's involved. They can just come out and their kids can play in the mud and not get yelled at for once," said Karis.

Afterwards, runners could enjoy food, beverages and live music.

The event was free and open to the public.

