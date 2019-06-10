Summer meals available at Northern Hills Elementary in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - A summer meal program is underway for kids in Onalaska.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to kids age 18 and under at Northern Hills Elementary.

The Onalaska School Nutrition program partners with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide the free meals.

Adults can also attend, but they have to pay for their meals.

The meals keep lessons from the school year fresh in the minds of kids.

"They're growing, we'd like them to continue with what we've taught nutrition wise throughout the school year. Just like there's a lag in education, there's also a lag in nutrition we notice over the summer months, so it's really important to keep our kids well-nourished, said Kerry Johnson, School District of Onalaska School Nutrition Director.

The meals run through August 16th.

Details are avilable here.

No meals will be served July 4th or 5th.



