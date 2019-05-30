Summer meal program coming soon for School District of La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Summer is fun time for lot of kids in our area everyone has a full stomach to fuel that fun.
The yearly Summer Meal Program starts June 6-th at schools throughout the district.
Kids 18 and under can get meals for free Monday through Friday.
Schools will serve breakfast, as well as lunch.
New this year, Central High School will offer meals.
The hope is to keep helping by serving another helping.
"We're done with school on the 5th, which is a Wednesday, and we already start feeding kids on Thursday, because we don't want there to be any break in kids getting proper nutrition," said Lyn Halvorson, School District of La Crosse school nutrition supervisor.
Days and times for the programs vary by school.
Information is posted on the District's website.
