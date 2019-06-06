Summer lunch program starts for School District of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A summer meal program for the School District of La Crosse is hoping to fill stomach and minds.

The district held a kickoff for the annual meal program Thursday.

The program provides free meals for kids under 18.

As part of the event, a backpack was given to students, along with a book.

"Our hope is that they read the book, bring it back and exchange it for another one. So we're just wanting kids to keep up education during the summer and keep their reading skills sharp and get a good meal at the same time," said School District of La Crosse School Nutrition Supervisor Lyn Halvorson.

Schools have individual schedules for meals, with some offering two meals a day.

A list of sites is available on the district's website, lacrosseschools.org.



