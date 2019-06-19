Summer camp helps high school students get taste of medical profession

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - While it may look like fun to junior Tucker Sbraggia, he's also getting a hands on experience with the tools physical therapists work with.

"I expected PT to be boring at first but now I learned all the things that can actually happen on it and it gives me a whole different outlook."

The goal of the Wisconsin Area Health Education Centers' summer camp is to give local students an idea of what they want to do when they step onto a college campus.

"With the increase in student debt, it's really important for students to explore early what they want to do in high school. To try to get on a path where they want to be as opposed to spending a year or two not necessarily wasting money but not making the most of their choices from a class standpoint," explained Shari Berry, chair of the Physical Therapist Assistant Program for Western Technical College.

The PT portion of the camp gave students a look at the different tools and skills needed on a daily basis.

Students also experienced crash courses in medical fields like surgery throughout the day.

"I've always known I wanted to help people out in any way possible, I just didn't know where I wanted to be in healthcare so that's why I'm in this camp, it's to have these people to show us," explained Sbraggia.

"Having a camp like this or having counselors in a school is vitally important. I think starting early and identifying pathways to get there is critical for success as well as for finances," added Berry.

Tucker may have a long road ahead of him, but he's off to a good start.

