Summer Back to School event to help kids prepare for year-round school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Believe it or not, some kids in our area are already headed back to school next week.

To make sure they're prepared, the Erickson Boys & Girls Club on La Crosse's north side is hosting a back-to-school fair Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m.

Students who attend the two year-round schools in La Crosse can get school supplies, haircuts ... dental sealants, immunizations and vision checks.

Classes at Northside and Hamilton Elementary schools start back up on Thursday, July 18th.

The expansion of year-round schooling means the Boys and Girls Club needs to adapt their offerings.

"It will be unique for us, because we will have summer care for us going on at the same time, as year round school starts next week, but it'll be a program for kids that every in the La Crosse School District an opportunity to be part of our summer or our after-school program," said Jake Erickson, executive director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

A pair of back to school events will also be held in August, ahead of traditional school year calendar starting in early September.



