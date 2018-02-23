‘Suits for Success' event collecting new, gently used professional clothing for job seekers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Local students and community members are gearing up for success.

The 4th annual 'Suits for Success' event in La Crosse is collecting donations to get anyone in need properly dressed for job interviews.

Western Technical College Business Management students collect and hand out new and gently used men's and women's professional clothing. Distribution day is March 7th, and includes tie demonstrations and professional headshots.

"It's a good opportunity to get professional clothing if you can't either afford it right out of college, or you just need something to look nice for free,” said Suits for Success Event Coordinator Dallas Lyp.

You can donate for the 'Suits for Success' event by emailing Western Technical College at engage@westerntc.edu.

Donations are being accepted through February 28th at the following locations on campus:

- Academic Resource Center

- Business Education Center

- Integrated Technology Center

- Multicultural Affairs Office

- Student Union

- Welcome Center

The following locations are also drop-off sites:

- Hangers to Hems, 1817 Jackson St., La Crosse

- Hangers to Hems, 605 2nd Ave. N., Onalaska

- State Farm Insurance Agency, 106 S. Holmen Dr., Ste. 6

The event helped outfit more than 150 job seekers last year.

The distribution event is open to the public. It's scheduled for Wednesday, March 7 from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. at Western's Lunda Center.