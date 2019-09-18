Suicide Prevention Summit in La Crosse explore causes, solutions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Preventing suicide was the focus of an event Wednesday in La Crosse.

A Suicide Prevention Summit at UW-La Crosse brings experts to the area from across the U.S.

Medical professionals, educators and other community members were in attendance.

Facts about how common suicide is, the risk factors and how to prevent suicide were discussed.

Experts say bringing attention to suicide will help produce solutions.

"The more we de-stigmatize that thoughts and ideas of suicide the more it's going to be accepted just as a medical problem. It is a chemical imbalance in the brain, and we need to treat it as any other illness that's medical," said Suicide Prevention Summit committee member Debra Mahr.

About 200 people attended Wednesday's summit.

