LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - September is National Suicide Prevention month.

There were 20 reported suicides in La Crosse County in 2017, 16 last year, and so far in 2019 that number is at 7.

Mayo Clinic Health System and many others have joined forces in bringing more awareness to this issue and the groups that are at the highest risk.

The 14th Annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Event is set for Tuesday, September 17th from 6 o'clock until 7-thirty to honor those lives that have been lost. It will be at Myrick park in La Crosse.



