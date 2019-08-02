Stuff the Bus drive Saturday to benefit Back2School campaign

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - School supplies are needed to help students for the upcoming school year.

A Stuff the Bus event will be held Saturday at Wal-Mart in Onalaska.

The donations will go towards The Salvation Army of La Crosse County's 'Back2School' campaign.

Clear or mesh backpacks, markers and notepads are some items that are needed.

Hundreds of students will be able to get new school supplies at distribution events later this month.

It doesn't take a lot to impact the lives of kids in our area.

"If you spare a couple extra notepads, a couple boxes of crayons, whatever you can offer, whether it's new shoes, or even new clothes, we can definitely use it to for somebody that is less fortunate," said Alex Riley, volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army of La Crosse County.

Donations will be accepted from 8:30 in the morning until 6:30 in the evening at the Wal-Mart in Onalaska.

A second Stuff the Bus event will be hosted August 7th at the GoRiteway offices on Clinton Street in La Crosse.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.