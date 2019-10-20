Study finds dog owners healthier than others

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Dogs are thought of by many to be an important part of the family.

But they could be helping your health as well.

A new study published by Mayo Clinic found that owning a dog may be good for your heart.

The study found that dog owners were more likely to report get the recommended amounts of exercise.

They are also have lower rates of obesity and overall weight.

But it isn't just owning the dog that is pushing a health outcome for owners.

"Dogs generally are animal who would influence their owners to go walk with them so it forces the owners to go and be active and as such do physical activity which transforms into the beneficial effects," said Dr. Tahir Tak, cardiologist with Mayo Clinic Health System.

The study also found higher levels of activity and a better Body Mass Index than owners of pets other than dogs.

