Students plant pollinator-friendly plants
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new pollinator-friendly garden in our area is set to see big things thanks to some little hands.
5th graders from the School of Technology and Arts One planted plants in the new Edible Garden outside of Hamilton and SOTA I elementary school this afternoon.
Pollinator-friendly plants provide habitat for butterflies and bees.
The new plants will help the rest of the garden to thrive.
"Once we have raspberries and other things planted in here, those insects will help pollinate and make the fruit that we need in this edible schoolyard," said GROW executive director Jamie O’Neill.
The edible schoolyard is expected to be completed by August of this year.
