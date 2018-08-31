Students moving into dorms at UW-La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Classes start at UW-La Crosse soon.
Many students are moving into their dorms.
The move-in process for first year students is being spread over three days, ending Saturday.
The majority of students are moving in Friday.
While the day takes a lot of work, UW-La Crosse leaders are happy to see the new faces on campus.
"We try to roll out the red carpet, make sure we get their questions answered and help them set up their rooms as they find their new home away from home," said Lisa Weston, Assistant Director of Residence Life, UW-La Crosse.
Returning students have until Monday to move in to the dorms.
