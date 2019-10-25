Students explore manufacturing careers at Western Technical College in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - High School students are learning about manufacturing career opportunities today at an event in La Crosse.

Western Technical College hosted a Manufacturing Day on the La Crosse campus.

About 40 students learned about the tools of the trade in mechanical design, welding and precision machining.

The hope is to let kids explore career opportunities before they graduate high school.

"It's really hands-on, really gives them an idea of what the manufacturing field has, it's not just a dirty, grimy job, but really opening their eyes to a lot of different opportunities with in the manufacturing field," said Tyler Ludeking, K-12 relationship specialist, Western Technical College.

The day comes during a month long celebration of manufacturing at Western Technical College.

