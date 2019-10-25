Students explore manufacturing careers at Western Technical College in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - High School students are learning about manufacturing career opportunities today at an event in La Crosse.
Western Technical College hosted a Manufacturing Day on the La Crosse campus.
About 40 students learned about the tools of the trade in mechanical design, welding and precision machining.
The hope is to let kids explore career opportunities before they graduate high school.
"It's really hands-on, really gives them an idea of what the manufacturing field has, it's not just a dirty, grimy job, but really opening their eyes to a lot of different opportunities with in the manufacturing field," said Tyler Ludeking, K-12 relationship specialist, Western Technical College.
The day comes during a month long celebration of manufacturing at Western Technical College.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- WATCH LIVE: Erik Sackett homicide trial
- Search for missing Richland County woman with Alzheimer's canceled after body found
- Explore La Crosse holding Big Bundle Up campaign
- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan launches new organization
- Frustrated Democratic governors find ways to sidestep GOP
- Iowa woman dies after explosion at gender reveal party
- A look at Eric Sackett's defense lawyer's homicide trial experience
- Rodgers, Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs
- La Crescent reenacts 'Thriller' music video in 2nd annual parade
- Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse will soon be able to treat strokes with video tele-medicine