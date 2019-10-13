Students and parents joined Joe Gow for Run with the Chancellor at UWL

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Run with the Chancellor 5K took students and parents around the UW-La Crosse campus with chancellor Joe Gow.

Gow said he enjoys trying to keep up with his students and even takes the opportunity to teach people about the University as they run.

He says that combination of learning and fitness embodies the values of the UWL.

"On the seal of the university there's mind and body, and that's what this is really all about: the whole person. So, I'm really proud to lead that. It's something that's very special for this campus," said Gow.

Gow started the tradition on his inauguration day as chancellor in 2007, and has been hosting the event during parents weekend since then.



