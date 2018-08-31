Student moving creating extra traffic on campus
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - All of the students returning to town could make driving slow-going around the University of Wisconsin La Crosse campus.
Signs will be put up along roads near the campus to direct traffic.
La Crosse Police want drivers to be aware of all the people that are new to the area.
"They're going to know how to get to the general campus area, but they may not know exactly what turn they want to take, you know, be patient," La Crosse Police Captain Jason Melby.
UW-La Crosse is expecting more than 10,000 students to be enrolled for the Fall semester with a record number of first-year students.
