Student led organization rallies voters before election

WINONA, Min. (WKBT) - Winona Youth Actions, a group organized by Winona High School Students, held a Vote for Our Lives Rally in the Jaycee Pavilion at Lake Park on Sunday Afternoon.

There were refreshments, group discussions, speeches from students and help with voter registration.

McCarthy Leaf, a junior at Winona High School and a member of Winona Youth Actions, said changing concerns for young people—including social media, bullying and school shooting—should motivate young voters to get to the polls.

She said people their age sometimes are not interested in voting. However, she was encouraged by the turnout for their event.

"We have no political standing. We're not Republican. We're not Democrats. We're not liberals. There's nothing that prevents someone from joining our group. We just believe that 'gun-sense' is something that needs to happen," said Leaf.

The event was put on with help from the Winona Chapter of Mom's Demand Action.

